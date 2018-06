Studio Series Ironhide Revealed and Released in Singapore

Thanks to the Facebook pages of Hobby Ark Robo Robo , and Planet Iacon , we have our first look at Studio Series Ironhide! A very under the radar release, Ironhide seems to have started dropping overseas in Singapore. Various Facebook users were also kind enough to share in-hand images and comparisons, giving us a good look at the Autobot weapon specialist who seems to be a wave 3 voyager repacked with Optimus Prime. He comes with his signature pair of arm cannons (a bit bigger than the last retail Ironhide figure) and appears to be a new mold » Continue Reading. The post Studio Series Ironhide Revealed and Released in Singapore appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM