Old Today, 09:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,452
Studio Series Ironhide Revealed and Released in Singapore


Thanks to the Facebook pages of Hobby Ark, Robo Robo, and Planet Iacon, we have our first look at Studio Series Ironhide! A very under the radar release, Ironhide seems to have started dropping overseas in Singapore. Various Facebook users were also kind enough to share in-hand images and comparisons, giving us a good look at the Autobot weapon specialist who seems to be a wave 3 voyager repacked with Optimus Prime. He comes with his signature pair of arm cannons (a bit bigger than the last retail Ironhide figure) and appears to be a new mold &#187; Continue Reading.

