Studio Series Ironhide Revealed and Released in Singapore
Thanks to the Facebook pages of Hobby Ark
, Robo Robo
, and Planet Iacon
, we have our first look at Studio Series Ironhide! A very under the radar release, Ironhide seems to have started dropping overseas in Singapore. Various Facebook users were also kind enough to share in-hand images and comparisons, giving us a good look at the Autobot weapon specialist who seems to be a wave 3 voyager repacked with Optimus Prime. He comes with his signature pair of arm cannons (a bit bigger than the last retail Ironhide figure) and appears to be a new mold » Continue Reading.
