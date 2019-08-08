Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,218

Transformers Siege Ratchet Available As EB Games Exclusive In Canada



More... 2005 Boards member Laserwave is giving us the heads up that the*Transformers Siege Ratchet is Available As an EB Games Exclusive In Canada. All Canadian fans can pre-order Siege Ratchet via EB Games website *for CAD$29.99 ($22.67 approximately). US collectors have to remember that Ratchet will be a Walgreens exclusive here, so be patient for the good doctor to hit stores soon. Ready to add Ratchet into your collection? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Siege Ratchet Available As EB Games Exclusive In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





