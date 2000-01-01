Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:18 PM   #1
Powermasteroptimus
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: Montreal, quebec
Posts: 37
r2d2 and c3p0 wanted
Hey everyone, i'm looking R2D2 and C3po if anyone can find them or is selling them please message me or comment thanks.
Old Today, 03:38 PM   #2
Soundwaves
Generation 2
Soundwaves's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Vancity
Posts: 193
Re: r2d2 and c3p0 wanted
Aren't there quite a few versions of these two figures?
Old Today, 03:39 PM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,270
Re: r2d2 and c3p0 wanted
do we have a R2D2 can transform?
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
