Earthrise Doubledealer Concept Art By Ken Christiansen


Artist*Ken Christiansen, via his*Facebook account, treated us with his*Earthrise Scorponok Concept Art. Ken has worked with Hasbro designing several toys for different lines, and now he has shared images of the early idea of Earthrise Doubledealer in robot and bird mode. As a very curious note, Ken Christiansen*explained on his post: “This was all I was asked to do for DD, no truck mode listed in the assignment. Between the bot and alt modes, I left plenty of visual reference to be used for the third mode”. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Earthrise Doubledealer Concept Art By Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



