Re: Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 4 TV Special Part 2: ?The Per I watched this, and frankly it was pretty meh.





I actually like the first movie better.







Either way both of these, and Cyberverse as a whole kills WFC.



I did like that they introduced a new Cybertronian artifact (maguffin). Also it was a good way to bring back pretty much every character from the show, even just for a few seconds.







Tarn had potential, but in the end he was fairly standard as a villain, and the rest of the "perfect decepticons" were reduced to a plot device. Nothing really new, or different takes, like the first movie.