Super_Megatron
Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 4 TV Special Part 2: ?The Perfect


Attention Cyberverse fans! The second and final TV special of the*Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 4 is available for streaming via the official Transformers YouTube channel. “The Perfect Decepticon” is the gran finale of the Transformers Cyberverse cartoon with more Dinobots, Volcanicus action, new and classic characters and a final enemy which puts the Autobot and Decepticon alliance to its limits. Not much left to say, so watch the 44-minute video after the jump and then sounds off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

canprime
Re: Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 4 TV Special Part 2: ?The Per
I watched this, and frankly it was pretty meh.


I actually like the first movie better.



Either way both of these, and Cyberverse as a whole kills WFC.

I did like that they introduced a new Cybertronian artifact (maguffin). Also it was a good way to bring back pretty much every character from the show, even just for a few seconds.



Tarn had potential, but in the end he was fairly standard as a villain, and the rest of the "perfect decepticons" were reduced to a plot device. Nothing really new, or different takes, like the first movie.
