IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Milne Issues #4 and #5 Cover Art
TFW2005 member and artist Alex Milne
provides an early look at and commentaries for his covers likely due in November and December for upcoming issues of Transformers: Shattered Glass. My cover for #Transformers: Shattered Glass issue 4 by @IDWPublishing
It’s an homage to the classic TF Marvel issue 67 cover originally created by @JimLee
It was so fun to work on and an honor to homage an image for a creator who had a big influence on me when I was young ? My cover for #Transformers: Shattered Glass issue 5 by @IDWPublishing
It's an homage
