IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Milne Issues #4 and #5 Cover Art


TFW2005 member and artist Alex Milne provides an early look at and commentaries for his covers likely due in November and December for upcoming issues of Transformers: Shattered Glass. My cover for #Transformers: Shattered Glass issue 4 by @IDWPublishing It’s an homage to the classic TF Marvel issue 67 cover originally created by @JimLee It was so fun to work on and an honor to homage an image for a creator who had a big influence on me when I was young ? My cover for #Transformers: Shattered Glass issue 5 by @IDWPublishing It’s an homage &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Milne Issues #4 and #5 Cover Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



