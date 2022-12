Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,406

Rise of the Beasts Smash Changer Optimus Primal First Look



Continuing our Rise of the Beasts-themed morning it appears we now have our first look at the Smash Changer Optimus Primal figure, as it’s reportedly been found in Turkey. The photo in question shows the toy packaged in robot mode, along with an image of its gorilla mode on the side. Check it out after the break and let us know what you think!



The post







More... Continuing our Rise of the Beasts-themed morning it appears we now have our first look at the Smash Changer Optimus Primal figure, as it’s reportedly been found in Turkey. The photo in question shows the toy packaged in robot mode, along with an image of its gorilla mode on the side. Check it out after the break and let us know what you think!The post Rise of the Beasts Smash Changer Optimus Primal First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________