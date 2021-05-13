|
Transformers Premium Finish PF WFC-01 Optimus Prime Official In-Hand Images
Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have uploaded our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Premium Finish PF WFC-01 Optimus Prime. First revealed some weeks ago
*this new line brings us original premium paint details to make it as close to the screen accurate as possible.*PF-WFC-01 Optimus Prime*(Siege Voyager mold) features colors and details as if he was taken out from the War For Cybertron cartoon. He’s part of the first wave together with*PF SS-01 Studio Series Bumblebee. Both figures will be officially released in the US
*and you can already pre-order them via our sponsors links below. Transformers Premium Finish » Continue Reading.
