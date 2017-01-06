Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Transformers Rescue Bots Flipracers And Epic Figures Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,849
New Transformers Rescue Bots Flipracers And Epic Figures Revealed


Couple of weeks ago, we reported that Hasbro Toy Shop has been updated with a new line of Rescue Bots Flipracers. Entertainment Earth now lists several more Flipracers and additional launchers. Joining previously revealed*Heatwave, Optimus Prime, Hoist, and Medix are Sideswipe, Blurr, Chase, Boulder, Salvage, Bumblebee and Quickshadow. Bumblebee and Quickshadow are part of two Launcher Sets, while the others are part of two 3-Packs titled as ‘Griffin Rock Racing Team‘ and ‘Griffin Rock Construction Team‘. Furthermore, joining Salvage and Bumblebee are two more Epic Figures. Boulder and Quickshadow belongs to the same 4th Wave of Epic Figures which &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers Rescue Bots Flipracers And Epic Figures Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot for Parts Repair Vintage Jetfire
Transformers
TransFormers Triple Changer Blitzwing Decepticon Vintage toy 1985 Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Energon OMEGA SUPREME Hasbro 2004 HUGE WORKING ELECTRONICS
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ROTF BRUTICUS MAXIMUS Combiners Set Target EXCLUSIVE 2009 COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Car Robots JRX Rail Racer in Disguise Train Midnight Express Spike
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals RAMPAGE Complete Boxed
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals DEPTH CHARGE Boxed + BONUS Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:37 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.