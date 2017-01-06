Couple of weeks ago, we reported
that Hasbro Toy Shop has been updated with a new line of Rescue Bots Flipracers. Entertainment Earth now lists several more Flipracers and additional launchers. Joining previously revealed*Heatwave, Optimus Prime, Hoist, and Medix are Sideswipe, Blurr, Chase, Boulder, Salvage, Bumblebee and Quickshadow. Bumblebee and Quickshadow are part of two Launcher Sets, while the others are part of two 3-Packs titled as ‘Griffin Rock Racing Team‘ and ‘Griffin Rock Construction Team‘. Furthermore, joining Salvage and Bumblebee are two more Epic Figures. Boulder and Quickshadow belongs to the same 4th Wave of Epic Figures which » Continue Reading.
