Movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime In Stock July 10 in Spain
Movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime (MPM-4) has a listing on Amazon Spain
which shows an In-Stock date of July 10th. This is the same one set to be released in Japan and is exclusive to Toys R Us in the United States. It’s also a great option for our European friends as an alternative to imports from Japan or the US. Regardless of region, he’s working his way out to retailers across the globe so it shouldn’t be too long now before he’s readily available. Keep an eye out at our sponsors for Pre-Order listings! Sponsor Links:
