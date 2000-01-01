Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:45 PM   #1
GotBot
Masterpiece
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,078
POTP Punch/Counterpunch Review and QC Counting
The Transformers Prime Wars trilogy is being sent off the right way - with a figure and character not often done and a little bit Autobot and a little bit Decepticon! I really dig the new Power of the Primes Punch/ Counterpunch! But, that's not the whole story since this guy has been plagued by QC issues, by my count there are at least 7, some real and some imagined, maybe. Prima is great, as far as a prime master goes. This guy is a great entry to end the trilogy on but he does also highlight a problem with a figure being "exclusive". A review, QC counting and the issue with exclusives, who knew one figure could embody so much good and bad?
https://youtu.be/jTJNbJ4ufq8
