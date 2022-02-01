Today, 09:50 PM #1 Canadiangeek Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2022 Location: Quebec Posts: 11 Motto Stickers



I couldn't find a post on this topic, if there's one I missed it, my bad.



I was going through my cereals / chips premium binder and ebaying whatever I'm missing, in the same binder I have all my transformers motto stickers that came with the action cards and I got curious about their value, I have no intent of selling but I got shocked from what I've seen!!



The whole collection, containing the apparently ridiculously hard to find Skywarp go between $2500 to$ 5000, 3 sets are available.



Anyone knows if there is a reason for these prices or the first one put 5000$ and the others just followed suite.



I paid 100$ for the whole set about 2 years ago.



https://www.ebay.ca/itm/185567154496...mis&media=COPY

