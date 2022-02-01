Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Motto Stickers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:50 PM   #1
Canadiangeek
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2022
Location: Quebec
Posts: 11
Motto Stickers
Hello all!

I couldn't find a post on this topic, if there's one I missed it, my bad.

I was going through my cereals / chips premium binder and ebaying whatever I'm missing, in the same binder I have all my transformers motto stickers that came with the action cards and I got curious about their value, I have no intent of selling but I got shocked from what I've seen!!

The whole collection, containing the apparently ridiculously hard to find Skywarp go between $2500 to$ 5000, 3 sets are available.

Anyone knows if there is a reason for these prices or the first one put 5000$ and the others just followed suite.

I paid 100$ for the whole set about 2 years ago.

https://www.ebay.ca/itm/185567154496...mis&media=COPY
Canadiangeek is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
action, card, motto, skywarp, transformers

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.