Hello all!
I couldn't find a post on this topic, if there's one I missed it, my bad.
I was going through my cereals / chips premium binder and ebaying whatever I'm missing, in the same binder I have all my transformers motto stickers that came with the action cards and I got curious about their value, I have no intent of selling but I got shocked from what I've seen!!
The whole collection, containing the apparently ridiculously hard to find Skywarp go between $2500 to$ 5000, 3 sets are available.
Anyone knows if there is a reason for these prices or the first one put 5000$ and the others just followed suite.
I paid 100$ for the whole set about 2 years ago.
