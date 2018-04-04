Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,019

Titans Return Overlors Early Sketches By Emiliano Santalucia



Thank again to artist Emiliano Santalucia, via his



The post







More... Thank again to artist Emiliano Santalucia, via his Facebook account , for sharing his*Titans Return Overlors Early Sketches. It is always nice to see this early concept art which let us see part of the creative process of such a great figure. As we can see, the original idea for Overlord was more stylized and with extra details. 2 Titan Masters (Power Masters?) partners were also originally planned. We are sure you will enjoy the shared images we have mirrored on this news post after the jump. Then, you can let us know your impressions at the 2005 Boards!The post Titans Return Overlors Early Sketches By Emiliano Santalucia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.