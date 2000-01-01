Hi Guys,
I can bring these to TFcon 2017
PRICED TO MOVE!
These are bottom line prices to avoid haggling and make things quicker for both of us.
Serious inquiries only please
If needed send me your cell and I can text u pics
If you want something pm me immediately and send me your cell so we can arrange meet up. Best times for me would be friday before 7:45pm, and after auction is over, saturday before 9am, 12:30ish, and after 6pm, sunday same deal
MIB Titan Metroplex $275 - Complete
(This guy goes for $375 to $450 + $100 shipping on ebay... great deal, but if you're reading this, you already know that
)
MIB MP-5 Megatron $90
Comes with box, insert tray, megaton and scope
(no other accessories - price reflects this
MIB Hasbro Hot Rodimus $90
Comes with all accessories except the larger matrix he can hold. Has chest matrix. You save approx $40 because of this)
MIB Skywarp Hasbro $90
Comes with everything except pilot and little u shaped thing which I have no idea what you do with anyway.
price reflects this.
Thank you guys,
looking forward to another year of connecting with some amazing friends and meeting some new ones