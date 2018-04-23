Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:50 AM
Super_Megatron
TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro 2018 1st Quarter Financial Results


Earlier this morning,*Hasbro*held their*2018 1st Quarter Financial Results*conference call to investors and press. TFW2005 staff attended live online to learn how the*Transformers*brand did last year and what lies ahead in the future. Hasbro is working hard to recover from the impact created by Toys”R”Us Bankruptcy. It was reported that a loss of $61.4 million was associated with the unfortunate event. With this loss, Hasbro posted a total $112.5 million loss in Q1 2018 results. “The Hasbro teams executed extremely well during a challenging first quarter,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbros chairman and chief executive officer. “Hasbro brands are resonating with consumers &#187; Continue Reading.

