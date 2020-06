Hexxinq Generation 1 Join Date: May 2018 Location: Kitchener Posts: 94

Possible Transformers reveals Friday June 26 Post from Hasbro Pulse on Instagram said that they will be doing a Facebook livestream for Transformers at 11am est.



I just watched bits of the Star Wars livestream and it seemed to be reveals.



Here's hoping this Transformers livestream will be the same.



What are your hopes if they do reveals?



Earthrise? Studio Series? New Masterpiece? Unicron Update?