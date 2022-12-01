Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:01 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,427
TFcon 2023- sales: MISB slammer $15, tigatron $20, exclusive fuzz $105,wildrider more
Hi Everyone,
I can meet you on Friday Afternoon/ Evening
or Saturday After 1pm

-Ironfactory Beacomber MISB- $20
-Slammer MISB - $15
-Tigatron MISB - $35
-TFcon 2021 Exclusive G2 Streetwise "Fuzz" $105
(Cost price was $135, you save $30)
-Wildrider-legacy MIB $30 (Get it signed by Voice Actor)-below cost
-Dragstrip Loose complete $20
-Chug dirge sealed $20
-Chug Thrust sealed $20
-Castle Grayskull - Sealed $50 (Below cost)

Pls msg me before friday at noon if interested so I can bring it thanks
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
