Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx New Stock Images
Via friend side and sponsor Dorksidetoys
*we have a nice set of new stock images of Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx for your viewing pleasure. The images five a look at the packaging (front and back) Sky Lynx’s two components, combined mode, space shuttle mode and the new shuttle station mode. We also can spot some of the extra accessories like a pair of extra cannons and three blast effects. An amazing figure for sure. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post. Ready to order Sky Lynx? You can find pre-orders » Continue Reading.
