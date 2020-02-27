Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx New Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,308
Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx New Stock Images


Via friend side and sponsor*Dorksidetoys*we have a nice set of new stock images of Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx for your viewing pleasure. The images five a look at the packaging (front and back) Sky Lynx’s two components, combined mode, space shuttle mode and the new shuttle station mode. We also can spot some of the extra accessories like a pair of extra cannons and three blast effects. An amazing figure for sure. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post. Ready to order Sky Lynx? You can find pre-orders &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece ROAD RAGE Takara Tomy MP-26
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers 1980s Takara Lot
Transformers
Transformers Siege WFC-S27 PHANTOMSTRIKE SQUADRON SKYWARP Amazon Exclusive
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 INFERNO MIB ORIGINAL GREAT CONDITION COMPLETE FIRE TRUCK MINT
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 SMOKESCREEN MIB ORIGINAL GREAT CONDITION COMPLETE 280 NISSAN
Transformers
FansToys Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus)
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Ultra Magnus Takara Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.