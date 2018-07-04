Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,580

New Cyberverse Stock Photos ? Scout and Warrior Class



Thanks to Uncle Pete’s toys in Australia, and following up on the Cyberverse’s line release in Australia, we have new stock photos for the upcoming Cyberverse Transformers toys. These new photos include: Scout Class Grimlock Bumblebee Starscream Megatron Warrior class Optimus Prime Bumblebee Starscream Shockwave



The post







More... Thanks to Uncle Pete’s toys in Australia, and following up on the Cyberverse’s line release in Australia, we have new stock photos for the upcoming Cyberverse Transformers toys. These new photos include: Scout Class Grimlock Bumblebee Starscream Megatron Warrior class Optimus Prime Bumblebee Starscream ShockwaveThe post New Cyberverse Stock Photos – Scout and Warrior Class appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.