Power of The Primes Titan Class Predaking Sighted at Canadian Retail
has reported that the next Generations Titan size classed figure has been found at Canadian retail. Black Spider Boy on the Canadian Transformer message board reports finding Power Of The Primes Predaking at a little store called Toys R Us. The figure set is priced at $229.99 plus tax. Titan Class Predaking includes five voyager-sized Predacons and one Prime master: Razorclaw Divebomb Rampage Headstrong Torox (Tantrum) Onyx Prime
