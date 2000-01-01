Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Dx9 Terror
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:02 AM   #1
OptimusB38
Optimus B
OptimusB38's Avatar
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 233
Dx9 Terror
Sup y'all!!! I have a week old mib Dx9 Terror up for sale for 220 or trade for an mp Ultra Magnus.
OptimusB38 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers, Energon Omega Supreme
Transformers
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Ultra Magnus MP-22 Authentic
Transformers
Hasbro Masterpiece Acid Storm MP-01 Transformers
Transformers
Transformers G1 Sludge Dinobot - no weapons
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Metroplex 100% complete mint condition in box
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations Calidus Asterisk Edition TF Con 2017 Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Cerebros Spike
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:50 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.