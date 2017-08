Shockwave Joins Transformers Forged to Fight!

The folks at Transformers Forged to Fight have sent through word that a new bot is joining the fight – Shockwave!* Based on his G1 form, with hints to the recent Legion Class toy, Shockwave is a tech class con with a healing move for a signature ability with several laser cannon based special attacks.* Check the launch video below, and read on to see all the details and a QnA with the developers! You can download and play Forged to Fight free here: http://www.bit.ly/PlayTransformersFTF Decepticon Shockwave has joined Transformers: Forged to Fight! Faction: Decepticons | Class: