Does Ages 3 and Up usually unseal their items and retape them?

I was a bit surprised when I finally got my refraktor set from Ages 3 and Up. The box had been opened and then retaped with some markings left over the tape. Usually if something will be doubletaped for inspection purposes (like Encore Fort Max was), it would be indicated in the listing, but there's none of that written.



Is this something they do regularly?