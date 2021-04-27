Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: December 2021, Additional Covers Artwork


PREVIEWSworld expands our coverage of December’s incoming IDW Transformers titles by revealing artwork for several additional and variant covers: issue #38: B by Chris Panda, RI by Livio Ramondelli Beast Wars #11: A by VenBlu, B by John Yurcaba, RI by Brenda Chi King Grimlock #5, RI by Stephen Byrne Shattered Glass #5, B by Guido Guidi Sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: December 2021, Additional Covers Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



