|
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: December 2021, Additional Covers Artwork
PREVIEWSworld expands our coverage
of December’s incoming IDW Transformers titles by revealing artwork for several additional and variant covers: issue #38: B by Chris Panda, RI by Livio Ramondelli Beast Wars #11: A by VenBlu, B by John Yurcaba, RI by Brenda Chi King Grimlock #5, RI by Stephen Byrne Shattered Glass #5
, B by Guido Guidi Sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: December 2021, Additional Covers Artwork
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca