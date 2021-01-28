|
Transformers Rescue Bots ?Classic Heroes Team? Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Found At US
Thanks to 2005 Board members Hotconvoy we can share for you our first sighting of the Transformers Rescue Bots “Classic Heroes Team” Optimus Prime & Bumblebee at US Retail. While the Rescue Bots cartoon may have finished, it seems we are still getting new toys in shelves this 2021. Both figures are labeled under the “Classic Heroes Team” sub-imprint and they are redecos of Rescan Bumblebee from 2015
*and Rescan Optimus Prime from 2020
. These figures were found Target in Colorado. Additionally, 2005 Board member*griffin-of-oz is giving us the heads up that these Rescue Bots toys are also available » Continue Reading.
