Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Rescue Bots ?Classic Heroes Team? Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Found At US
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,073
Transformers Rescue Bots ?Classic Heroes Team? Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Found At US


Thanks to 2005 Board members Hotconvoy we can share for you our first sighting of the Transformers Rescue Bots “Classic Heroes Team” Optimus Prime &#38; Bumblebee at US Retail. While the Rescue Bots cartoon may have finished, it seems we are still getting new toys in shelves this 2021. Both figures are labeled under the “Classic Heroes Team” sub-imprint and they are redecos of Rescan Bumblebee from 2015*and Rescan Optimus Prime from 2020. These figures were found Target in Colorado. Additionally, 2005 Board member*griffin-of-oz is giving us the heads up that these Rescue Bots toys are also available &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rescue Bots “Classic Heroes Team” Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
STRATOSPHERE AUTOBOT TRANSFORMER ROTF 2009 Voyager class - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Starscream Titanium Series Die-Cast 2006 Transformers Hasbro Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Titanium Series Jetfire complete G1 Hasbro Diecast War Within
Transformers
Transformers Titanium War Within Optimus Prime Figure (MIOB, Hasbro, 2006)
Transformers
Transformers earthrise hoist
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Talking Voice Changing Mask 2006 Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.