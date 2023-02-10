Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Superbowl Trailer Time Slot Revealed


The official*Porsche Twitter account have just revealed the time slot of the upcoming*Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Superbowl trailer. The new trailer will be shown*just before the Kickoff.* What drives the hero in you? Tune in right before kickoff for a peek at @Transformers*Rise of the Beasts, hitting theaters June 9, 2023. The tweet also features a short video where we can see the Rise Of The Beasts movie logo with Porsche insignia in the middle. Ready for another look at the new Transformers live-action movie? Sound off your expectations on the 2005 Boards! What drives the hero in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Superbowl Trailer Time Slot Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



