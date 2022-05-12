Hot on the heels of the reveal of*Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Bulkhead, now*Hasbro designer*Mark ?Markclonus? Maher on Instagram
*have shared images of the color prototype for our viewing pleasure. Mark also confirmed the references about the deco and the new hammer included with this figure. Read on for his comments: “Next up is the big man Voyager Bulkhead who is sporting his new AOE Hound camouflage paintjob. As you can see, he is also wielding a new hammer accessory that is more of a trophy after defeating his rival decepticon Brakedown. Its looking like alot of people are » Continue Reading.
