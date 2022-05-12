Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Bulkhead Color Prototype Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,261
Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Bulkhead Color Prototype Images


Hot on the heels of the reveal of*Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Bulkhead, now*Hasbro designer*Mark ?Markclonus? Maher on Instagram*have shared images of the color prototype for our viewing pleasure. Mark also confirmed the references about the deco and the new hammer included with this figure. Read on for his comments: “Next up is the big man Voyager Bulkhead who is sporting his new AOE Hound camouflage paintjob. As you can see, he is also wielding a new hammer accessory that is more of a trophy after defeating his rival decepticon Brakedown. Its looking like alot of people are &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Bulkhead Color Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.