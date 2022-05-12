Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,261
Diamond Selects Toys Transformers (VHS) Minimates Box Set Revealed


Via*Diamond Selects Toys website*we have our first image of a new*Transformers (VHS) Minimates Box Set. Minimates are block-styled miniature action figures which were originally produced in 2002 and they worked with several popular franchises. The image show a first color sketch of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream and the product description indicates these figures are a San Diego Comic-Con 2022 limited run of 2500 units and they will have a new cartoon-accurate deco and a special edition VHS case packaging. Pre-orders should start by*May 30, 2022 for around $30.00/$40.00. See all the mirrored stock images after the break &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Diamond Selects Toys Transformers (VHS) Minimates Box Set Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



