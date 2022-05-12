Via*Diamond Selects Toys website
*we have our first image of a new*Transformers (VHS) Minimates Box Set. Minimates are block-styled miniature action figures which were originally produced in 2002 and they worked with several popular franchises. The image show a first color sketch of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream and the product description indicates these figures are a San Diego Comic-Con 2022 limited run of 2500 units and they will have a new cartoon-accurate deco and a special edition VHS case packaging. Pre-orders should start by*May 30, 2022 for around $30.00/$40.00. See all the mirrored stock images after the break » Continue Reading.
The post Diamond Selects Toys Transformers (VHS) Minimates Box Set Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...