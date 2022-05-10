Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Springer Color Prototype Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,261
Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Springer Color Prototype Images


Courtesy of Hasbro designer*Mark ?Markclonus? Maher on Instagram*we can share for your images of the color prototype of the*recently revealed*Transformers Legacy Wreck N’ Rule Collection Springer. Mark’s comments give us some “behind the secenes” info about this redeco, confirming that it was inspired by the classic G1 Springer toy. To top it all, he also shared some images of Springer combined with the new Fossilizer Masterdominus*revealing that this one was planned for a cohesive color fossilizer armor experience with Springer. You can already pre-orders springer and the other*Wreck N’ Rule Collection figures from earlier in the week: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Wreck N’ Rule Collection Springer Color Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.