Courtesy of Hasbro designer Mark "Markclonus" Maher on Instagram
we can share for your images of the color prototype of the recently revealed
Transformers Legacy Wreck N' Rule Collection Springer. Mark's comments give us some "behind the scenes" info about this redeco, confirming that it was inspired by the classic G1 Springer toy. To top it all, he also shared some images of Springer combined with the new Fossilizer Masterdominus
revealing that this one was planned for a cohesive color fossilizer armor experience with Springer. You can already pre-order Springer and the other Wreck N' Rule Collection figures from earlier in the week.
