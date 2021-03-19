TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1575 Canada EMS Limited to 5KG. Australia E-Express, Air Mail Parcel and EMS Resumed! EMS and E-Express available for USA. E-Express and Surface mail available for UK. E-Express and Surface mail available for South Korea. EMS and Surface mail available for Malaysia. Latest news, NO postal service available to Russia, New Zealand, Peru, Chile, Brunei, Isreal. Please do not place order at the moment. For Japan, Canada, Italy, Only EMS service available at » Continue Reading.
