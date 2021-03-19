Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,283
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1575
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1575 Canada EMS Limited to 5KG. Australia E-Express, Air Mail Parcel and EMS Resumed! EMS and E-Express available for USA. E-Express and Surface mail available for UK. E-Express and Surface mail available for South Korea. EMS and Surface mail available for Malaysia. Latest news, NO postal service available to Russia, New Zealand, Peru, Chile, Brunei, Isreal. Please do not place order at the moment. For Japan, Canada, Italy, Only EMS service available at &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1575 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
