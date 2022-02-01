Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 2,095

Transformers Studio Series Wave 17 Voyagers released in Canada KRSkull for letting us know that Transformers Studio Series Wave 17 Voyagers have been released in Canada.



The wave includes: AOE Galvatron, and Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker.



The sighting was made at a GameStop in Ontario.



The wave includes: AOE Galvatron, and Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker.

The sighting was made at a GameStop in Ontario.

