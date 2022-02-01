|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 17 Voyagers released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member KRSkull
for letting us know that Transformers Studio Series Wave 17 Voyagers
have been released in Canada.
The wave includes: AOE Galvatron
, and Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker
.
The sighting was made at a GameStop in Ontario.
Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
__________________
TFcon's Script Reading Author
Okay, I feel like you?re referencing something, and I don?t get it, and that?s not fair.