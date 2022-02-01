Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Wave 17 Voyagers released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:43 PM   #1
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Decepticon Army's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 2,095
Transformers Studio Series Wave 17 Voyagers released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member KRSkull for letting us know that Transformers Studio Series Wave 17 Voyagers have been released in Canada.

The wave includes: AOE Galvatron, and Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker.

The sighting was made at a GameStop in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: C0B3B467-AEF0-4355-8D3E-42E13F3CA4D8.jpg Views: 6 Size: 14.5 KB ID: 52594  
__________________
TFcon's Script Reading Author
Okay, I feel like you?re referencing something, and I don?t get it, and that?s not fair.
Decepticon Army is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.