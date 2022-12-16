Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page DST Transformers Gallery Grimlock DLX PVC Diorama
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,369
DST Transformers Gallery Grimlock DLX PVC Diorama


Diamond Select Toys sent through a couple early pics of their upcoming Transformers Gallery Grimlock DLX PVC Diorama.* This non transforming statue features Grimlock wielding his sword ready for battle along with a rocky lava base.* Read on to check out details and pics.* He should be up for pre-order right before Christmas on 12/23, with a release estimate of Summer 2023. Transformers Gallery Grimlock DLX PVC Diorama A Diamond Select Toys release! The leader of the Dinobots has risen! Stomping through a flaming, lava-filled landscape, the monosyllabic Dinobot known as Grimlock wields his sword in the hunt for more &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DST Transformers Gallery Grimlock DLX PVC Diorama appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.