DST Transformers Gallery Grimlock DLX PVC Diorama



Diamond Select Toys sent through a couple early pics of their upcoming Transformers Gallery Grimlock DLX PVC Diorama.* This non transforming statue features Grimlock wielding his sword ready for battle along with a rocky lava base.* Read on to check out details and pics.* He should be up for pre-order right before Christmas on 12/23, with a release estimate of Summer 2023. Transformers Gallery Grimlock DLX PVC Diorama A Diamond Select Toys release! The leader of the Dinobots has risen! Stomping through a flaming, lava-filled landscape, the monosyllabic Dinobot known as Grimlock wields his sword in the hunt for more



