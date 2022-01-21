Via*Chefatron on Youtube*we can share new in-hand images of the Transformers Legacy/Selects Deluxe Beast Wars Sandstorm. This figure is a redeco of the previous Kingdom Deluxe Scoponok toy now with a new “Mutant head”. The new deco is a homage to the Botcon 1999 Sandstorm figure.
We have good comparison shots next to Kingdom Scorponok for you to spot all the differences.
