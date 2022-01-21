Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy/Selects Deluxe Beast Wars Sandstorm In-Hand Images


Via*Chefatron on Youtube*we can share new in-hand images of the Transformers Legacy/Selects Deluxe Beast Wars Sandstorm. This figure is a redeco of the previous Kingdom Deluxe Scoponok toy now with a new “Mutant head”. The new deco is a homage to the Botcon 1999 Sandstorm figure.*We have good comparison shots next to Kingdom Scorponok for you to spot all the differences. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Chefatron video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

