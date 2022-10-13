Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Legacy Evolution Deluxe Needlenose Behind the Scenes


Hasbro designer Mark Maher is continuing his behind the scenes looks at Transformers figures tonight, as he’s now shared one on his Instagram page for the upcoming Legacy Evolution Deluxe Needlenose! “Introducing Legacy Evolution Deluxe Needlenose with Target Master Zigzag and Sunbeam! Ittoku Kuwazu from Takara Tomy did a fantastic job on this fan fav! . The articulation on this mold is fantastic! Posing with all the different attachements and combo?s with his target masters is so much fun! Versatility is such a key attribute of this Evolution series, I really can?t wait for everyone to fiddle with this &#187; Continue Reading.

