Dr. Wu DW-P51 Chatter (G1 Beastbox & Sqwaktalk) Color Prototype & Variants Images
Third Party company Dr. Wu, via their*Weibo account
, have uploaded images of the color prototype of their*Dr. Wu DW-P51 Chatter (G1 Beastbox & Sqwaktalk) plus some new color variants. These are new cassettes compatible with the Siege/Netflix Soundwave mold. They are based in the G1*Beastbox & Sqwaktalk cassettebots. Pretty good updates of these characters and to make things even better, they can combine in Sqwakbox like their G1 counterparts. To top it all, we have two more color variants: DW-P51B black version and DWP51M “shattered glass” version. Interested in these new cassettebots for Soundwaves army? Pre-orders links are available » Continue Reading.
