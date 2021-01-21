Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Dr. Wu DW-P51 Chatter (G1 Beastbox & Sqwaktalk) Color Prototype & Variants Images


Third Party company Dr. Wu, via their*Weibo account, have uploaded images of the color prototype of their*Dr. Wu DW-P51 Chatter (G1 Beastbox &#38; Sqwaktalk) plus some new color variants. These are new cassettes compatible with the Siege/Netflix Soundwave mold. They are based in the G1*Beastbox &#38; Sqwaktalk cassettebots. Pretty good updates of these characters and to make things even better, they can combine in Sqwakbox like their G1 counterparts. To top it all, we have two more color variants: DW-P51B black version and DWP51M “shattered glass” version. Interested in these new cassettebots for Soundwaves army? Pre-orders links are available &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr. Wu DW-P51 Chatter (G1 Beastbox & Sqwaktalk) Color Prototype & Variants Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



