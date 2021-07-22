Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee Official Gallery & Product Description


Threezero official website*have just updated a promotional gallery of their new*Transformers MDLX Bumblebee*for your viewing pleasure. This figure was*first revealed (together with Optimus Prime) at ACGHK 2021*and we finally have some details about it regarding size, materials, extra parts and release date. MDLX is a new series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of threezeros renown DLX series at a smaller scale with a similar high range of articulation and great durability resulting in a groundbreaking affordable price. Transformers  MDLX Bumblebee is approximately 5 (120 mm) tall, with approximately 36 points of articulation and a die-cast metal &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee Official Gallery & Product Description appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



