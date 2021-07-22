|
Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee Official Gallery & Product Description
Threezero official website
*have just updated a promotional gallery of their new*Transformers MDLX Bumblebee*for your viewing pleasure. This figure was*first revealed (together with Optimus Prime) at ACGHK 2021
*and we finally have some details about it regarding size, materials, extra parts and release date. MDLX is a new series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of threezeros renown DLX series at a smaller scale with a similar high range of articulation and great durability resulting in a groundbreaking affordable price. Transformers MDLX Bumblebee is approximately 5 (120 mm) tall, with approximately 36 points of articulation and a die-cast metal » Continue Reading.
The post Threezero Transformers MDLX Bumblebee Official Gallery & Product Description
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca