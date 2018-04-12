|
TFW2005?s Power of the Primes Grimlock Gallery
We’ve got another new Power of the Primes gallery for you to enjoy, and we’re carrying on with the Dinobot love with their mighty commander –*Grimlock
! The big guy has a much more Generation 1 inspired look this time out, with a transformation to match. As he’s also the core of the Volcanicus combiner, Grimlock’s got a few sacrifices in his design – such as his wide dino hips and his T-Rex mode’s back being mostly dinosaur bits. We’re not terribly fond of his exposed combiner ports, either, especially since some previous offerings in Combiner Wars managed to conceal » Continue Reading.
