Just ahead of Pulsecon this weekend, Hasbro has officially revealed the next line of Generation figures via IGN.com
. For your viewing pleasure we have official images of the following: Core Class Beast Wars Ratttrap Deluxe Class Beast Wars Cheetor Voyager Class Generation 1 Cyclonus Leader Class Beast Wars Megatron All four figures look great! Click the title bar to review the official descriptions of the figures and join the discussion on the 2005 Boards! From Hasbro: “The WFC-K2 Core Class RATTRAP collectible figure stands at 3.5 inches tall and converts to Beast Wars-inspired rat mode with molded fur texture » Continue Reading.
