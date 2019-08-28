Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Super7: Transformers NYCC 2019 Exclusive Revealed


Super7 rolls out to New York Comic Con's booth #642, with a $75.00 Decepticon featured in our Figure King No. 259 coverage last month: The Transformers Super Cyborg Megatron continues his villainous campaign of peace through tyranny at NYCC 2019! The evil leader of the Decepticons is a Generation One Cartoon-Accurate 12″ poseable action figure with fusion cannon and removable chest plate, showcasing his robotic innards. This X-Ray edition Super Cyborg Megatron is cast in clear purple plastic with painted inner torso, and packaged in a deluxe window box.

