Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,451

Super7: Transformers NYCC 2019 Exclusive Revealed



Super7 rolls out to New York Comic Con’s booth #642, with a $75.00 Decepticon featured in our Figure King No. 259 coverage last



The post







More... Super7 rolls out to New York Comic Con’s booth #642, with a $75.00 Decepticon featured in our Figure King No. 259 coverage last month : The Transformers Super Cyborg Megatron continues his villainous campaign of peace through tyranny at NYCC 2019! The evil leader of the Decepticons is a Generation One Cartoon-Accurate 12″ poseable action figure with fusion cannon and removable chest plate, showcasing his robotic innards. This X-Ray edition Super Cyborg Megatron is cast in clear purple plastic with painted inner torso, and packaged in a deluxe window box. Check out the attached images from the full Super7 NYCC » Continue Reading. The post Super7: Transformers NYCC 2019 Exclusive Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.