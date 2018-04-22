|
Dinobot Sludge To Appear In Machinima?s Power Of The Primes Voiced By Frank Todaro
Dinobot power is coming into the new Power Of The Primes series! Voice actor Frank Todaro has confirmed he will be the voice of Dinobot Sludge in Machinima’s third installment of their Prime Wars Trilogy. The announcement was made via Frank Todaro’s Facebook
and Instagram
account by sharing part of an image featuring good-old Sludge. The picture also shows part of Power Of The Primes logo, Overlord’s face and part of another Dinobot, so you can take your guess about it. Here’s what Frank commented about his new role: “Just look at that punim!!* I have the honor » Continue Reading.
