Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Dinobot Sludge To Appear In Machinima?s Power Of The Primes Voiced By Frank Todaro
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,138
Dinobot Sludge To Appear In Machinima?s Power Of The Primes Voiced By Frank Todaro


Dinobot power is coming into the new Power Of The Primes series! Voice actor Frank Todaro has confirmed he will be the voice of Dinobot Sludge in Machinima’s third installment of their Prime Wars Trilogy. The announcement was made via Frank Todaro’s Facebook and Instagram account by sharing part of an image featuring good-old Sludge. The picture also shows part of Power Of The Primes logo, Overlord’s face and part of another Dinobot, so you can take your guess about it. Here’s what Frank commented about his new role: “Just look at that punim!!* I have the honor &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dinobot Sludge To Appear In Machinima’s Power Of The Primes Voiced By Frank Todaro appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MIRAGE G1
Transformers
TRANSFORMER G1 VINTAGE SKIDS
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS RED ALERT Lamborghini Vintage
Transformers
Transformers Hunt For The Decepticons Leader Class Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Planet X Gammadim aka Omega Sentinel
Transformers
Transformers Generation G1 Jetfire Vintage Almost Complete Autobot
Transformers
Transformers Generation G1 Reissue Starscream Hot Rod Silverbolt
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:55 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.