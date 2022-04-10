Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:22 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,112
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? April Week 1


April has started and we have some interesting (and unexpected) Transformers sightings around the world. More Legacy toys hit shelves in Germany, Beast Wars reissues in Philippines and more Legacy, Kingdom and Studio Series figures have been spotted in Scandinavia. To our surprise, a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive pack from 2017 have been spotted at Mexican retail. Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Leader In Germany ?*2005 Boards member**Born Toulouse*found Legacy Galvatron at*Smyths at Frankfurt-Nordwestzentrum. SDCC Transformers Revolution Multi-Pack In Mexico ?*A very unexpected sighting for sure. A post in Comunidad Transformers Mexico let us know that the exclusive &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? April Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



