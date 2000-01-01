Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
scorponok87
vintage transformers & others vintage toys
located in oakville,on.
pics upon request


g1 transformers

needlenose
decepeticon targetmaster,dead mint & complete

hardhead
headmaster, dead mint & complete
with canadian manual

slag
dinobot,has some chrome wear,complete
this is the standard black version
has canadian manual & tech

grimlock
dinobot, does have sundamage, complete
tight joints, has canadian catalog book

snarl
dinobot, near mint only one flaw one rear leg when transformed and the fist comes out its loose
complete, canadian manual & tech

nightbeat
headmaster, bot has slight sundamage,incomplete
has mint headmaster only

repugnus
monsterbot, dead mint & complete
sparks feature still works perfectly
has u.s manual & tech

chopshop
boxed with all original inserts,bot is mint
has manual & unused decal sheet

dreadwind
decepticon powermaster jet, bot is mint,nothing broken, only missing is 1 gun

thunderclash
mint, with cab,trailer, gold gun & 6 missiles

nosecone
canadian full cardback only,unpunched
has decoy offer

afterburner
canadian full cardback only,unpunched
has decoy offer

animorphs
visser three, factory sealed


other vintage toy lines

masters of the universe
scareglow---mint & complete w/canadian mini comic
ninjor--mint near completeonly miss. nunchuks
rio blast--mint & complete w/mini comic


gobots ( tonka corp)
stoneheart---loose & complete rocklord
crackpot---loose & complete rocklord
defendor(super gobot)--2nd version,complete
defendor(super gobot)-boxed, rare 1st release

strawberry shortcake
angel cake w/ souffle---boxed, never removed from insert

ghostbusters
peter venkman---with fright features,complete

thundercats
snowman----near complete only missing his spear

starriors
clawgut----loose,complete w/ mini comic
slice---loose complete
sealed on card--3 diff. small ones

star wars
8D8--tri-logo factory sealed
gamorean guard---canadian full cardback only

rambo
nomad-----factory sealed on canadian card

batman(mego corp.)
pair of batman's blue boots

m.a.s.k.
razorback-------loose complete
wildcat------loose,complete
