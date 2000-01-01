|
vintage transformers & others vintage toys
located in oakville,on.
pics upon request
g1 transformers
needlenose
decepeticon targetmaster,dead mint & complete
hardhead
headmaster, dead mint & complete
with canadian manual
slag
dinobot,has some chrome wear,complete
this is the standard black version
has canadian manual & tech
grimlock
dinobot, does have sundamage, complete
tight joints, has canadian catalog book
snarl
dinobot, near mint only one flaw one rear leg when transformed and the fist comes out its loose
complete, canadian manual & tech
nightbeat
headmaster, bot has slight sundamage,incomplete
has mint headmaster only
repugnus
monsterbot, dead mint & complete
sparks feature still works perfectly
has u.s manual & tech
chopshop
boxed with all original inserts,bot is mint
has manual & unused decal sheet
dreadwind
decepticon powermaster jet, bot is mint,nothing broken, only missing is 1 gun
thunderclash
mint, with cab,trailer, gold gun & 6 missiles
nosecone
canadian full cardback only,unpunched
has decoy offer
afterburner
canadian full cardback only,unpunched
has decoy offer
animorphs
visser three, factory sealed
other vintage toy lines
masters of the universe
scareglow---mint & complete w/canadian mini comic
ninjor--mint near completeonly miss. nunchuks
rio blast--mint & complete w/mini comic
gobots ( tonka corp)
stoneheart---loose & complete rocklord
crackpot---loose & complete rocklord
defendor(super gobot)--2nd version,complete
defendor(super gobot)-boxed, rare 1st release
strawberry shortcake
angel cake w/ souffle---boxed, never removed from insert
ghostbusters
peter venkman---with fright features,complete
thundercats
snowman----near complete only missing his spear
starriors
clawgut----loose,complete w/ mini comic
slice---loose complete
sealed on card--3 diff. small ones
star wars
8D8--tri-logo factory sealed
gamorean guard---canadian full cardback only
rambo
nomad-----factory sealed on canadian card
batman(mego corp.)
pair of batman's blue boots
m.a.s.k.
razorback-------loose complete
wildcat------loose,complete