vintage transformers & others vintage toys located in oakville,on.

pics upon request





g1 transformers



needlenose

decepeticon targetmaster,dead mint & complete



hardhead

headmaster, dead mint & complete

with canadian manual



slag

dinobot,has some chrome wear,complete

this is the standard black version

has canadian manual & tech



grimlock

dinobot, does have sundamage, complete

tight joints, has canadian catalog book



snarl

dinobot, near mint only one flaw one rear leg when transformed and the fist comes out its loose

complete, canadian manual & tech



nightbeat

headmaster, bot has slight sundamage,incomplete

has mint headmaster only



repugnus

monsterbot, dead mint & complete

sparks feature still works perfectly

has u.s manual & tech



chopshop

boxed with all original inserts,bot is mint

has manual & unused decal sheet



dreadwind

decepticon powermaster jet, bot is mint,nothing broken, only missing is 1 gun



thunderclash

mint, with cab,trailer, gold gun & 6 missiles



nosecone

canadian full cardback only,unpunched

has decoy offer



afterburner

canadian full cardback only,unpunched

has decoy offer



animorphs

visser three, factory sealed





other vintage toy lines



masters of the universe

scareglow---mint & complete w/canadian mini comic

ninjor--mint near completeonly miss. nunchuks

rio blast--mint & complete w/mini comic





gobots ( tonka corp)

stoneheart---loose & complete rocklord

crackpot---loose & complete rocklord

defendor(super gobot)--2nd version,complete

defendor(super gobot)-boxed, rare 1st release



strawberry shortcake

angel cake w/ souffle---boxed, never removed from insert



ghostbusters

peter venkman---with fright features,complete



thundercats

snowman----near complete only missing his spear



starriors

clawgut----loose,complete w/ mini comic

slice---loose complete

sealed on card--3 diff. small ones



star wars

8D8--tri-logo factory sealed

gamorean guard---canadian full cardback only



rambo

nomad-----factory sealed on canadian card



batman(mego corp.)

pair of batman's blue boots



m.a.s.k.

razorback-------loose complete

wildcat------loose,complete

