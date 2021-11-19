We have a new collaboration incoming!*Street Art company MurWalls
*is teaming up with Transformers to bring us new special limited prints based on an impressive G1 Megatron and Soundwave wall mural. We still have no concrete information about price or release date of this new Transformers merchandising, but you can watch the first promotional video showing off the creation of this “Mega Sound” wall mural after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
