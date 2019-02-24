Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,233

Courtesy of our very own* Gamerlingual for reporting direct from Japan that the*Transformers: War For Cybertron Siege Wave 1 is out at retail. Siege Wave 1 Battlemasters Lionizer and Firedrive, Micromasters*Race Car Patrol (Roadhandler*and*Swindler) and Deluxe Sideswipe were spotted at AmiAmi store in Akihabara. While these toys come a bit late to Japanese shelves compared to the US release, they are exactly the same as their Hasbro counterparts. The only noticeable difference would be stickers with Japanese text over the English names and information on the box. Oh well, and the fact they are more expensive than the toys released



