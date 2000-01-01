KRSkull Generation 2 Join Date: Aug 2012 Location: St.Catharines Posts: 104

WANTED: KRSkull edition Hello all, currently looking for a few transformers for the collection. If you have them and want to sell to me, I can do E-transfer, or PayPal



LOOKING FOR:



Transformers Armada Jetfire

Transformers Armada Overload



Transformers ROTF Skystalker



Thank you for looking and have a good day