Figure King No. 288 Scans: Masterpiece MPG-02 Trainbot Getsuei, Studio Series, Kingdo
*we have images the latest*Figure King Magazine. Issue #288 features some new images of Masterpiece MPG-02 Trainbot Getsuei, Studio Series, and Kingdom*releases for the Japanese market. This month we have only 4 pages of Transformers content: Masterpiece MPG-02 Trainbot Getsuei ?*Some new promotional images of Getsuei in robot and alt mode plus his combiner leg mode. Studio Series Releases For June 2022 ?*We have images of the upcoming Wave 29 of Studio Series figures which consists of*SS-82 Sweep (The Transformers: The Movie). SS-83 Brawn (Bumblebee Movie) and SS-84 Wheeljack (Bumblebee Movie) . Keep in mind that Takara » Continue Reading.
