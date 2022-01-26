XM Studios
have revealed tow new teaser images of the color samples of their*G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron Busts. We have a closer look at the painted bases of each bust, showing off an impressive metallic finishing. We had already seen the enormous gray prototypes of each bust
which, while still*recognizable as the G1 characters, show*a very stylized design,*bringing a fresh modern look*for the Autobot and Decepticon commanders. We still have no concrete information on price, release date or scale, but these busts are sure huge as we can see from the images. See all the pictures after » Continue Reading.
The post XM Studios G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron Busts Color Sample Teaser
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...