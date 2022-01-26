Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,768
XM Studios G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron Busts Color Sample Teaser


XM Studios have revealed two new teaser images of the color samples of their G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron Busts. We have a closer look at the painted bases of each bust, showing off an impressive metallic finishing. We had already seen the enormous gray prototypes of each bust which, while still recognizable as the G1 characters, show a very stylized design, bringing a fresh modern look for the Autobot and Decepticon commanders. We still have no concrete information on price, release date or scale, but these busts are sure huge as we can see from the images.

The post XM Studios G1 Optimus Prime & Megatron Busts Color Sample Teaser appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



