Super_Megatron
First Look At Transformers Kingdom Leader Ultra Magnus, Voyager Inferno & Voyager Din


Via Asian site*Safety Korea we can share for you images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Leader Ultra Magnus, Voyager Inferno &#38; Voyager Dinobot. While we still have just small images, they give us a good look at the robot mode of these new figures out of the packaging. Leader Class Ultra Magnus is a nice retool of Siege Ultra Magnus to make him look closer to his G1 design. Voyager Inferno seems to be a retool of Earthrise Grapple, while Voyager Dinobot is a complete new mold of the Maximal warrior. These figures should be part of Kingdom Wave 2 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post First Look At Transformers Kingdom Leader Ultra Magnus, Voyager Inferno & Voyager Dinobot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



RNSrobot
Re: First Look At Transformers Kingdom Leader Ultra Magnus, Voyager Inferno & Voyager
"Voyager Inferno seems to be a retool of Earthrise Grapple"

hahahahahahahahaha sure, tfw2005. *seems to be*
RNSrobot
Re: First Look At Transformers Kingdom Leader Ultra Magnus, Voyager Inferno & Voyager
anyway, all three look badass. I'm gonna wait for more pics to decide if this Magnus ends up in my '86 movie display, or I just go back to CW Magnus.

Just don't read the comments on TFW lmao.
Mumps
Re: First Look At Transformers Kingdom Leader Ultra Magnus, Voyager Inferno & Voyager
Just don't read the comments on TFW lmao.
NEVER read the comments on TFW. XD
