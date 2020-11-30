First Look At Transformers Kingdom Leader Ultra Magnus, Voyager Inferno & Voyager Din
Via Asian site*Safety Korea we can share for you images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Leader Ultra Magnus, Voyager Inferno & Voyager Dinobot. While we still have just small images, they give us a good look at the robot mode of these new figures out of the packaging. Leader Class Ultra Magnus is a nice retool of Siege Ultra Magnus to make him look closer to his G1 design. Voyager Inferno seems to be a retool of Earthrise Grapple, while Voyager Dinobot is a complete new mold of the Maximal warrior. These figures should be part of Kingdom Wave 2 » Continue Reading.
