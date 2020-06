IDW’s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #20 iTunes Preview

The Rise of the Decepticons arc continues, with TFW2005 member Lucas35 alerting us to the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers #20. “ Swindle’s. ” If you’re looking for something in Cybertron’s black market, your best bet is almost inevitably Swindle’s, an illegal den of contraband energon, skitter racing, and more. It’s great for those looking for a way to get their hands on weapons and supplies, and greater still for the Security Operatives who know what’s going on and are about to start a raid… Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author) Anna Malkova (Artist) Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist) James Raiz (Cover » Continue Reading. The post IDW’s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #20 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM