Today, 11:21 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,764
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #20 iTunes Preview


The Rise of the Decepticons arc continues, with TFW2005 member Lucas35 alerting us to the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers #20. "Swindle's." If you're looking for something in Cybertron's black market, your best bet is almost inevitably Swindle's, an illegal den of contraband energon, skitter racing, and more. It's great for those looking for a way to get their hands on weapons and supplies, and greater still for the Security Operatives who know what's going on and are about to start a raid… Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author) Anna Malkova (Artist) Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist) James Raiz (Cover

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #20 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



