Officially Licensed Optimus Prime Statue By Azure Sea Studio
we have our first images of a new officially licensed Optimus Prime Statue by Azure Sea Studio. Azure Sea Studio have previously showed YuYu Hakusho and Sun Wukong resin statues, and not they are bringing a very nice rendition of Optimus Prime. The Autobot leader is shown over a Cybertronian battle ground with an explosion in front of him and holding his blaster. The design is highly stylized similar to a Cybertronian mode. There are two extra display options: one pose with the blaster pointing down and with the right arm displaying a hologram and » Continue Reading.
